NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) The Craven County Sheriff’s Office is trying to identify two suspects wanted in questioning for multiple car break-ins.

Deputies said the incidents were reported on Seattle Slew Drive, Secretariat Drive, and War Admiral Drive in the Havelock area.

The suspects are possibly operating a white Ford Edge, deputies said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Craven County Sheriff’s Office at 252-636-6620 or Craven County Communications at 252-633-2357.