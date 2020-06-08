Deputies trying to locate construction equipment reported stolen in Creswell

CRESWELL, N.C. (WNCT) The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is trying to locate construction equipment that was stolen from an equipment lot in Creswell.

Deputies said the incident occured on Saturday between 12 p.m. and 5 p.m.

The stolen equipment was a 2014 Caterpillar Skid Steer, a 2001 Caterpillar Telehandler both yellow in color, a green 2005 International Versalft Bucket Truck with a white bucket, and an orange 2018 Hitachi Excavator.

If you have any information contact the Washington County Sheriff’s at 1-252-793-2422.