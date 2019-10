GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Deputies are trying to locate a man who has been missing since October 25 in Pitt County.

The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office said that 19-year-old Jared S. Parrish was last seen on foot near the Pitt County Detention Center.

Parrish was seen wearing a dark collared shirt, white pants, and dark shoes.

He is described to be approximately 5’11 and 150lbs.

If you have any information contact deputies at 252-830-4141.