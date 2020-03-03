Live Now
Deputies trying to locate man reported missing in Vanceboro

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) The Craven County Sheriff’s Office is trying to locate a man reported missing in Vanceboro.

Deputies said that Christopher Manning, 46, of Vanceboro, was last seen on March 1 and was reported missing Tuesday.

Manning was last seen wearing a black pull-over hoodie, jeans, and brown work boots driving a 90’s model Chevrolet S10 with unknown registration and color.

If you have any information contact the Craven County Sheriff’s Office at 252-636-6620, Craven County Communications at 252-633-2357, or your local law enforcement agency.

