Deputies trying to locate missing juvenile in Craven County

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) The Craven County Sheriff’s Office is trying to locate a missing juvenile.

Deputies said that 16-year-old Jayla Flemmings was last seen Friday at 7 p.m. on Mom Lane in New Bern.

Flemmings is described to have black hair, brown eyes, approximately 5’4 and 120lbs.

Jayla was last seen wearing black leggings and a purple shirt with “love” on it.

Deputies believe Flemmings is possibly in the area of G & H Street in the Duffyfield community of Craven County.

If you have any information contact the Craven County Sheriff’s Office at 252-633-2357 or 252-636-6620.

