Deputies trying to locate missing man in Edgecombe County

TARBORO, N.C. (WNCT) The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office is trying to locate a missing man last seen on January 3.

Deputies said that Stephen MacGray is described to be approximately 5’6 and 145lbs.

MacGray was last seen on January 3 around 4 p.m.

Deputies said he is known to frequent areas between Princeville and Oak City.

After an extensive search by the family, MacGray was reported missing Tuesday.

If you have any information contact your local authorities or the Edgecombe County Central Communications at (252)641-7911.