Deputies trying to locate missing man in Vanceboro

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) The Craven County Sheriff’s Office is trying to locate a man last seen Wednesday in Vanceboro.

Deputies said that Brandon Manning was reported missing Thursday and was last seen Wednesday on Piney Neck Road in Vanceboro.

Manning was last seen wearing white t-shirt, blue jeans, and tan crocs.

Deputies believe he is operating a 2019 Kia Forte with North Carolina registration FLS-4629.

If you have any information contact the Craven County Sheriff’s Office at 252-633-2357 or 252-633-0498