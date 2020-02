NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) The Craven County Sheriff’s Office is trying to locate a missing man last seen in Havelock.

Deputies said that Trakoven Norris was reported missing Monday and was last seen Sunday in Havelock.

It is unknown what Norris was wearing at the time he went missing.

If you have any information contact the Craven County Sheriff’s Office at 252-633-2357 or 252-633-0498.