1  of  2
Live Now
Impeachment hearings day 2: Watch live testimony & analysis Click here to watch the latest 9 On Your Side newscasts

Deputies trying to locate missing man last seen on August 9 in Jacksonville

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office is trying to locate a missing man last seen on August 9.

Deputies said that 50-year-old Kenneth Lee Wise Jr. was last seen at his cousin’s house at Cozy Crow Trail in Jacksonville.

Deputies took a report on Wednesday after the family indicated they had not seen or heard from him in a while.

Wise is described as a white male with hazel eyes and balding, brown hair, approximately 5’9 and 260 lbs.

He wears glasses and usually has a mustache and goatee.

Deputies believe Wise left in a 2013 commercial van, black in color with New York registration 53337.

If you have any information contact Onslow County Sheriff’s Office at 910-455-3113, Detective Hipple at 910-989-4040, or Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273. Refer to the case 2019016478 when calling.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV