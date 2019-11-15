Deputies trying to locate missing man last seen on August 9 in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office is trying to locate a missing man last seen on August 9.

Deputies said that 50-year-old Kenneth Lee Wise Jr. was last seen at his cousin’s house at Cozy Crow Trail in Jacksonville.

Deputies took a report on Wednesday after the family indicated they had not seen or heard from him in a while.

Wise is described as a white male with hazel eyes and balding, brown hair, approximately 5’9 and 260 lbs.

He wears glasses and usually has a mustache and goatee.

Deputies believe Wise left in a 2013 commercial van, black in color with New York registration 53337.

If you have any information contact Onslow County Sheriff’s Office at 910-455-3113, Detective Hipple at 910-989-4040, or Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273. Refer to the case 2019016478 when calling.