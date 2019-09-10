Closings
Deputies trying to locate missing man last seen on July 14

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office is trying to locate a missing man last seen on July 14.

Deputies said that 52-year-old Kenneth A. Schuettinger Jr., also known as Andy, was last seen on Woodsend Lane in Greenville.

Kenneth is described as a white male with brown hair and hazel eyes, approximately 5’7 and 190lbs.

Deputies said that Kenneth possibly has a vision impairment and is a U.S. Veteran.

Kenneth’s direction of travel is unknown and he does not have a vehicle or cell phone.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office at (252) 830-4141or Pitt-Greenville Crime Stoppers at (252) 758-7777, online at www.P3Tips.com, or on the cell phone app “P3Tips”.

