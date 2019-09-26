Deputies trying to locate missing man last seen on Sept. 19

Live Now
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) Deputies are trying to locate a missing man last seen on September 19 in Craven County.

The Craven County Sheriff’s Office said that 67-year-old James Anderson Whitehead was reported missing Thursday.

Whitehead was last seen on September 19 at his residence on Highway 118 in Craven County.

Whitehead’s clothing description is unknown but he usually wears a hat and has no known medical conditions, deputies said.

Anyone with information contact the Craven County Sheriff’s Office at 252-636-6620 or Craven County Communications at 252-633-2357.

