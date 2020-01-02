Deputies trying to locate missing men in Craven Co., one of them is believed to be armed

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) The Craven County Sheriff’s Office is trying to locate two missing men.

Deputies said that Robert Pollard went missing from the Dover area on December 28, 2019.

Pollard is suffering from medical illness and believed to be armed with a firearm, deputies said.

He was last seen operating a black in color Cadillac with North Carolina

registration 2S49DV.

Pollard may be in the Kinston area.

James Anthony Jones Jr. was last seen in the Vanceboro area.

Jones is described as a black male with black hair, medium build, and approximately 6′ and 200lbs.

He was reported missing on Wednesday and hasn’t been seen in six to eight months, deputies said.

Jones may be in the Greenville area.

If you have any information contact the Craven County Sheriff’s Office at 252-636-6620, Craven County Communications at 252-633-2357, or your local law enforcement agency.