Deputies trying to locate missing runaway juvenile in Carteret County

(WNCT) The Carteret County Sheriff’s Office is trying to locate a runaway juvenile last seen on Thursday.

15-year-old Jamal Osborne was last seen leaving his residence at 692 Merrimon Road.

Jamal is described as a black male with black hair and brown eyes, approximately 5’1 and 115lbs.

Osborne was last seen wearing a red t-shirt, grey sweatpants, and black and white Nike tennis shoes.

He has been entered NCIC.

If located, stop and hold, notify Carteret County Sheriff’s Office, 252-728-8400, or Carteret County Communications at 252-726-1911.

If you have any information contact Detective Sgt. Greg Mason and refer to case #20083164C.