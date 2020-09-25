Deputies trying to locate missing teen in Craven County

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) Deputies are trying to locate a teen reported missing in Craven County.

The Craven County Sheriff’s Office said that 17-year-old Ambria Ackerley is described to have brown hair and brown eyes and to be approximately 5’0 and 115lbs.

Ackerley was last seen wearing a black crop top shirt with lips on the front, white pants with multicolored dots on them, and white crocs on September 23 on Pine Cliff Road.

If you have any information contact Craven County Communications at 252-633-2357 or the Craven County Sheriff’s Office at 252-636-6620.

