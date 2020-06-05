Deputies trying to locate teen last seen in Elizabeth City

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WNCT) The Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office is trying to locate a teen last seen in Elizabeth City.

Deputies said that 13-year-old Cody Allan Fernsler is described to have black hair and blue eyes, approximately 5’2 and 170lbs.

Fernsler was last seen on June 4 around 5:45 p.m. in the area of Lions Club Road in Elizabeth City.

He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, black pants, and gray and black sneakers and a gray and black hat.

If you have any information contact Captain Brent McKecuen at 252-339-1922 or the Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office at 252-338-2191.