NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) Deputies are trying to locate a 51-year-old woman reported missing in Craven County.

The Craven County Sheriff’s Office said that Kathy Jean Rodger was last seen on Monday around 1:30 P.M. in Cove City.

Deputies do not have information about her clothing description or direction of travel.

If you have any information contact the Craven County Sheriff’s Office at 252-633-2357 or Craven County Sheriff’s Office at 252-636-6620.