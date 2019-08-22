Deputies trying to locate woman reported missing since 2011

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help with information of a woman reported missing since 2011.

Deputies responded to a call in May 2017 for a welfare check on Diana Hilda Critcher.

The caller, identified as the victim’s daughter-in-law, stated that no one had seen or heard from Critcher since 2011.

Detectives have been investigating but have no new leads and are hoping anyone with information will come forward.

Critcher is described as a 65-year-old white female, with brown eyes and wear glasses, approximately 5’3 inches and 160 lbs.

Her last known address was 2475 Highway 172 in Sneads Ferry.

If you have any information related to case 2017008008 contact Onslow County Sheriff’s Office at 910-455-3113, Detective Hipple at 910-989-4040 or Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273.