NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) Deputies are trying to locate a woman wanted for questioning in regards to animal abandonment.

The Craven County Sheriff’s Office said that Amy Leigh Dembowski, 36, of Cove City, is described as being 5’6 and 160lbs. with long blond hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Craven County Sheriff’s Office at 252-636-6620.