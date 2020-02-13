Deputies: Unidentified man wanted in counterfeit money case

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Onslow County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help identifying a person of interest in a counterfeit money case.

On January 17, deputies responded to Walmart at 349 Richlands Highway for a report that counterfeit hundred dollar bills had been passed.

Deputies responded again on January 23 for reports that the same person passed additional counterfeit hundred dollar bills out.

The suspect is described as a black male, large build, approximately 6’ – 6’4” and 250 – 350 lbs.

At the time of the incident, he was wearing glasses, a gray sweatshirt, black windbreaker pants, and black and white sneakers.

If you have any information about this individual contact Onslow County Sheriff’s Office at 910-455-3113, Detective Simmons at 910-989-404, christina_simmons@onslowcountync.gov, or Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273 and refer to case number 2020-814.