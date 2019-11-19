Deputies warn about widespread scam targeting U.S. veterans

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office is warning of a widespread scam targeting U.S. veterans.

According to deputies, the scammers use sophisticated technology that generates VA operating signatures, thus, giving the impression via caller ID that the veteran is receiving a telephone call from the VA.

Most veterans will see the following on their call ID system: “Department of Veterans Affairs, 1-800-827-1000.”

The scammers claim to be VA personnel.

The scammers use scripted material to mimic the culture of VA personnel by implementing processes that would be used when a veteran contacts the VA.

The scammer then proceeds to request that the veteran verify personal information.

Do not provide or verify personal information over the phone for any reason.

You can find more information here: https://www.fcc.gov/veterans-targeted-benefits-scams