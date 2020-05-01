Deputies warn of COVID-19 scam in Pitt County

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office is warning the community of the latest COVID-19 scam that can sound convincing enough to make some people give away their money.

In the scam, the suspects often buy random hacked information on the dark web and use it against you.

You will receive an email that sounds convincing because they may list your full name, former/current passwords, employer, or other sensitive information that no one else should know.

Then, when they have your attention, they threaten to infect your whole family with the coronavirus unless you click a link in the mail and transfer them a certain amount of money, deputies said.

Deputies said you may want to consult a computer professional or your company IT person for further guidance.

Other sources suggest that you simply delete the email then consider changing passwords as needed to help protect any information that may have been leaked.

If the message came through a work email account be sure to notify your employer in case they have had a security breach.