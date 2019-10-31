Deputies warn of new scam in Duplin County area

(WNCT) Deputies said that a new scam is impacting the Duplin County area.

According to the Duplin County Sheriff’s Office, a scammer finds out your name and phone number and then attempts to gather as much personal identifiable information (PII) as possible about you.

PII includes name, address, Social Security number, date of birth, and other information that can be used for identity theft.

They then will contact your mobile provider, impersonating you, and inform them that your phone was stolen or something to that effect and request the number be “ported” with another provider and device.

In some cases, if they were really brave and in a retail location and/or online, they might even try to buy a new phone which could make a sales representative incentivized to quickly fulfill their request and forgo some formal verification procedures.

Once they have your number ported to a new device they can then start accessing and gaining entry to accounts that require additional authorization in terms of a code texted directly to your phone for security verification.

Those added security measures are usually in place on accounts provided by email providers, social networks, tax preparation software, and even financial institutions.

Deputies offer these tips to help protect yourself from this specific type of scam:

1. Inquire with your wireless provider about port-out authorization. Every major wireless has some sort of additional security for accounts or for port-out authorization that customers can set up, like a unique pin, or add verification question, which will make it more difficult for someone to port-out your phone. Contact your mobile provider and speak to them specifically about porting and/or port-out security on your account.

2. Watch out for unexpected “Emergency Calls Only” status. Call your mobile phone company if your phone suddenly switches to “emergency call service only” or something similar. That’s what happens when your phone number has been transferred to another phone.

3. Be vigilant about the communications you receive. Watch out for phishing attempts, alert messages from financial institutions, texts in response to two-factor authorization requests.

4. Be careful what you put on social media. Do not put your phone number, date of birth and other “very” personal information on Facebook and other social media. If someone is your “friend” they should already know that information.