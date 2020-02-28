Deputies warning boat owner of recent thefts of Garmin GPS devices

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) The Craven County Sheriff’s Office is warning boat owners of recent thefts of Garmin GPS devices.

Only state-of-the-art Garmin equipment is taken, leading investigators to believe it is an organized crime ring.

On Thursday, deputies responded to Boats Unlimited on Highway 70 in New Bern in reference to multiple Garmin GPS devices being stolen after having the wires cut to the devices.

If you have any information contact the Craven County Sheriff’s Office at 252-636-6620 or Craven County Communications at 253-633-2357.