Deputies: Woman shot through door at husband during domestic altercation

BEAUFORT, N.C. (WNCT) A woman has been charged after deputies said she shot through a door at her husband during a domestic altercation.

On July 20, the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office arrested Ann Cobb Hughes, 71, of Beaufort, for shooting at her 67-year-old husband Haywood Hughes.

Deputies said they got into a domestic altercation and Haywood, who is disabled, locked himself in the couple’s bedroom after she left.

Ann returned and demanded entry into the bedroom.

When Haywood refused deputies said that Ann fired one round through the door with a 357 magnum revolver.

Ann told deputies she “wanted to kill that bastard”.

She was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and was sent to the Carteret County Jail without bond.

During her first court appearance on Monday, her bond was set at $2,500 and she was released that same day after posting the bond.

Her next court date is scheduled for August 2.

According to a release, Ann has pending charges for assault on a disabled person after she was arrested on April 7 for assaulting her 91-year-old mother Valeria Cobb.

The court date for that case is scheduled for October 9.