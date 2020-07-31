Despite the COVID-19 pandemic Belhaven leaders are hopeful for the future

BELHAVEN, N.C. (WNCT) – Leaders in Belhaven are working on ways to improve the town’s economic development.

The town began planning for economic development before the coronavirus pandemic started.

Those plans are still moving forward but with some adjustments.

Officials say they did not have a strategy and that had to change.

Town manager Lynn Davis is proud of local employers fighting to keep their doors open in the pandemic.

But some business owners are worried they could still see neighbors shut down.

The first part of the town’s plan is emphasizing Belhaven’s unique qualities.

“With our location on the inner coastal water way we have so many people that have experienced our little town just passing through, sailing through cruising through so I certainly think there’s an opportunity for growth in the marine industry,” explains Davis.

Belhaven leaders are looking for business owners, residents, and visitors to complete a survey on economic development ideas. You can complete the survey here.