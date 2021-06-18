Destructive weather exercise conducted at MCB Camp Lejeune, MCAS New River

CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. – Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune and Marine Corps Air Station New River conducted a destructive weather exercise June 14-16, 2021.

The installations conduct destructive weather exercises annually to prepare for the Atlantic hurricane season which runs from June 1 to November 30.

“As part of this exercise, we want to train new personnel on systems and processes that we’ve put in place from real-world [hurricane] events that we’ve experienced in the past,” said Michael Pratt, emergency management exercise planner, MCAS New River.

The three-day scenario exercised the installation’s abilities to stage critical equipment, train supporting personnel, stand-up shelters, implement command and control systems and finalize plans to reposition units in affected areas.

Both installations activated their respective Emergency Operations Centers during the exercise. The EOC allows key personnel to coordinate strategic movements of personnel and assets during an emergency.

As in years past, shelter operations were also exercised, including preparation for receiving personnel who are under COVID quarantine as well as personnel who need to shelter with their pets.

“These processes and procedures exercised annually in June better prepare us for execution throughout the hurricane season,” said Wayne Herbert, operations officer, MCIEAST-MCB Camp Lejeune. “During the exercise, we strive to create a real problem set that stresses our resiliency, readiness, and responsiveness.”