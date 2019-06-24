Detectives investigate Goldsboro man’s death after overdose call

Detectives are investigating after a man died following a possible drug overdose call Sunday, Goldsboro police say.

The incident was reported Sunday around 10:40 a.m. in the 400 block of West Ash Street, according to a Goldsboro police news release.

Jamel Rashon Edwards, 31, of North William Street in Goldsboro was found inside the home.

Emergency medics responded and determined Edwards had died, the news release said.

“Criminal Investigations and Crime Scene personnel responded and initiated an investigation to determine cause of death,” police said.

According to Goldsboro police, the investigation is still active.