Developers share hotel proposal with Greenville City Council

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Thursday Greenville Council Members heard from property developers about building a new boutique hotel in Uptown.

Developers want to build the proposed high-end boutique hotel in what’s known as the “Hammock Lot” on Evens Street.

Developers say it would have between 60 to 90 rooms and be six to seven stories high.

Council Members were presented figures and diagrams.

One Greenville resident says a hotel in Uptown would be convenient.

“With everything that’s building up, we have State Theater right around the corner, you have a lot of local shows coming in that brings crowds in that would give them an area to stay close to what’s going on in the Uptown area,” said Jonathan Strunk of Greenville.

No decisions were made on the proposed hotel.

It was the opportunity for the council to hear the plans before making a decision at a later date.