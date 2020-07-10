Developing Story: Vidant Health sends employees flyer on race, equity

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) 9 On Your Side is getting answers about a flyer emailed to Vidant Health employees.

At least half a dozen people contacted our newsroom about it.

The flyer is titled ‘16 bridge-building tips for white people’.

A viewer emailed the tips to 9OYS.

The tips include telling white people not to “white-splain” — or try to explain racism to people of color.

Another tip — advises them against trying to explain away a person of color’s experience of oppression.

A spokesperson tells 9OYS, the effort includes “voluntary virtual sessions” to foster honest dialogue and mindfulness.

The sessions are called ‘Let’s talk about it’.

It’s unclear when those sessions begin.

In the statement to workers, Vidant Health leadership shared “we remain committed to being brave…” and “Vidant’s pursuit of belonging and love will guide us from a place of fear to growth.”