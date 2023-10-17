WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Pitt County Health Department is offering tuberculosis testing on Friday at D.H. Conley High School.

This comes right after the announcement last week that they found a TB case at the school. Around 130 students and 20 staff members were identified as potential contacts. Those people have been notified of the testing process.

Pitt County Health Department reporting case of tuberculosis

“We will start Friday and test the students in blocks and faculty throughout the day,” said Wes Gray, the Pitt County Health Director. “We’ll come back Monday to read those tests, and then come back Wednesday in case people have to come Monday to be read on Wednesday.

“Eight weeks later we will follow up on those negative tests and do a second one in early December to make sure we catch this as early as possible.”

Anyone who tests positive will be given medication for treatment.