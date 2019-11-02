Día de muertos celebration in Greenville

“Day of the Dead” is being celebrated this weekend here in Greenville.

It’s Mexican tradition to honor their love ones who have passed on.

They also help spread the “day of the dead tradition”

This is the first time this event is being held in Greenville.

Juvencio Rocha Peralta is Director of the Association of Mexicans in North Carolina and he shares his enthusiasm.

“We are very excited this is going to be a great day for the Mexican community but also the community for all to kind of showcase one tradition. It’s a very old tradition in Mexico and I think we are bringing a lot of these cultures and traditions to our local communities here in eastern North Carolina,” he says.

They also raised money, so they can hopefully hold this event again next year.

If you would like to get involved in the Association of Mexicans in North Carolina you can check out their website here.