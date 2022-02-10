Did you win? $1 million Powerball ticket bought online in Lenoir County; two other winners in Jacksonville, Grifton

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — Someone in Lenior County is $1 million richer.

Officials with the North Carolina Education Lottery said on Thursday that someone online in Lenoir County won $1 million playing the Powerball game. It was the largest prize nationally in Wednesday’s drawing.

Someone else in Eastern North Carolina also got lucky as a $50,000 ticket was purchased at the Circle K in Jacksonville on Wednesday. On Tuesday, Clayton Jones of Grifton tried his luck on a $1 Cash 5 ticket and won a $110,000 jackpot.

Jones bought his lucky ticket using Online Play. His ticket matched all five numbers in Tuesday’s drawing. He claimed his prize Thursday at lottery headquarters and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $78,111.

Winners have 180 days to claim their prizes.

Saturday’s Powerball drawing offers a $172 million jackpot, or $117.3 million in cash. The odds of winning a Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292 million.