Director of Carteret County Veterans Services to retire on June 30

The leader of a public agency that has helped thousands of veterans in Carteret County will retire at the end of this month.

County officials say Colonel Hank Gotard, the Veterans Services Officer and Director for Carteret County, will retire on June 30, 2019.

Colonel Gotard served in the Marine Corps for over 30 years, and has served as Veterans Services Officer and Director for Carteret County since December 1994.

According to county officials, Colonel Gotard has helped 9,000 veterans and their families in Carteret County receive the Veterans Affairs benefits they have earned.

The 2018 geographic distribution of VA expenditures shows Mr. Gotard’s agency brought over $75 million of federal money into Carteret County to support veterans.

He also founded a Post Traumatic Syndrome Disorder (“PTSD”) group, three honor flights for local World War II Veterans, a continuation of Retired Old Men Eating Out (“ROMEO”) luncheons for World War II Veterans, and helped grow the largest Veterans Day Parade in the State of North Carolina, according to county officials.