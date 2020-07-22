Directors of 34th Annual North Carolina Seafood Festival announce changes due to COVID-19

(WNCT) The Directors of the 34th Annual North Carolina Seafood Festival announce that the programming for 2020’s festival is going to be redeveloped for October.

The Board of Directors has decided not to cancel but to evolve and reimagine this year’s festival virtually. They hope to craft some events that may take place on or near the waterfront to allow for some festival fun if the time frame and the guidelines allow.

“In the meantime, we encourage you to remain strong in support of the North Carolina Seafood Festival that has provided so many incredible memories for thousands of families, provided the venue for non-profits to support their endeavors, donated financially to numerous community organizations and impacted the local economy well over $38 million in a three day weekend,” said the Board of Directors.

