Discounted rate for emergency responders at Jacksonville Hotel

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A Jacksonville hotel is keeping its lights on for people on the front line of the coronavirus fight.

MainStay Suites on Marine Blvd. is offering an up to 50 percent discount to emergency responders like doctors, nurses, paramedics, and members of the National Guard.

Local hospitals have been contacted to be aware of the service offered.

The idea is to help first responders avoid carrying the virus back to their families.

“If we can get them food, we’ll get them food. If we can help them at lodging, we’ll certainly do our ​ best to help them out. We need them, that’s why we’re here for them,” said Tom Kiser, sales manager at MainStay Suites in Jacksonville.

Rooms will go unoccupied for 72 hours after any guest checks out to avoid any viral spread.

Hotel employees are wearing gloves and masks to protect themselves. Hand sanitizers are located around the hotel.