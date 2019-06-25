A new program at ECU is opening doors for those with blindness or visual impairment to gain skills in the STEM field.

Discoveries in Earth Science Program is held at ECU.

The program teaches students about geology and other related sciences.

They want to show it is possible for anyone to learn about earth sciences no matter the disability.

The program provides assisted technologies such as talking calculators, talking balances, water level meters that talk, and IPads to write their date on.

Provided are food and drink, transportation and other accommodations.

It is offered to students 2nd grade up into 12th grade in Eastern North Carolina.

Their goal is to help these students become more independent and realize that there is an opportunity for them in STEM.

ECU faculty and graduate students want the program to help increase the number of people who go into careers in STEM.

Dr. Rhea Miles, an associate professor at ECU, wrote a book called “The Adventures of the STEM Brothers,” which is based on her dad, uncles who were in all in STEM.

The book is about 3 black males who pursued careers in STEM.

For more information on the program check out The Discoveries in Earth Science Program.