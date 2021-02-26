District Attorney: Use of force ‘reasonable and justified’ in Havelock police shooting incident

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — District Attorney Scott Thomas said on Friday an incident involving two Havelock Police officers who shot someone in an incident in January was justified.

The officers were involved in the incident which happened on Jan. 25 at Woodfield Cove Apartments in Havelock. Officials said one of the officers fired at a suspect who was believed to be holding had an AR-15 type semi-automatic rifle.

The suspect was shot several times, transported to CarolinaEast Medical Center and later sent to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville. The suspect was later released after having multiple non-life-threatening injuries.

Havelock Police Chief Marvin Williams released a detailed statement that explains what happened. Click here to read it.

