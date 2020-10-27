Disturbance call results in 2 charged with trafficking cocaine

(WNCT) Two men have been charged with trafficking cocaine after deputies responded to a disturbance call in Nash County.

On Monday, the Nash County Sheriff’s Office Joint Criminal Apprehension Team (JCAT) arrested two suspects for level II trafficking of a schedule II controlled substance and conspiracy to traffic a schedule II controlled substance while initially responding to a disturbance involving weapons.

JCAT personnel responded to the area of I-95 and N.C. Highway 33 regards a disturbance involving weapons.

Deputies arrived and observed a man attempting to walk away while holding a large, clear plastic bag of a white, powder and rock-like substance, believed to be crack cocaine.

A deputy observed the man, later identified as Dante Isiah Stanley, attempting to throw the same plastic bag in the garbage and flee on foot.

Deputy’s apprehended Stanley and recovered 58.9 grams of suspected crack cocaine.

Stanley and his passenger, Nareik Tyrell Middleton, were headed to Rocky Mount from an unknown location with a trafficking amount of crack cocaine and marijuana.

Deputies arrested Stanley and Middleton on scene.

Probable cause was found to charge Stanley with level 2 trafficking of a schedule II controlled substance and Middleton with conspiracy to traffic a schedule II controlled substance.

Stanley received a $75,000 bond and Middleton received a $5,000 bond.

Both Stanley and Middleton were sent to Nash County Jail with a first court appearance set for Thursday in Nashville District Court.

Stanley and Middleton have since posted their bond.