MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) – Following the tragic February plane crash in Carteret County, recently the Carteret County Commissioners gave a donation to the dive team that helped in the search for the aircraft and victims.

Commissioner Chris Chadwich presented a donation of $12,000 to the Sidney Dive Team out of Beaufort County at a recent county commission meeting. Dive Chef Steven Swain says they were humbled to receive the donation.

“It better prepares us for future calls, you know, and that’s what we want to try to help as many people as we can, you know, during their tragic experience of losing loved ones,” said Sidney Dive Team Dive Chief Steven Swain.

The dive team is comprised of all volunteers, and the money will allow them to purchase an additional diving helmet they need in order to expand their underwater search capabilities.