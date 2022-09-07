MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. – The Division of Marine Fisheries is developing Amendment 2 to the N.C. Striped Mullet Fishery Management Plan.

The division will hold a public scoping period Sept. 26 to Oct. 7 to solicit public input on potential management strategies for the upcoming amendment and discuss stakeholder priorities. Scoping is the best opportunity for the public to inform the plan.



The primary management strategy for Amendment 2 is long-term sustainable harvest in the striped mullet fishery. The benchmark stock assessment indicates the resource is overfished and overfishing is occurring. A scoping document outlining assessment results and potential management strategies can be found on the division website under Information on Striped Mullet FMP Amendment 2.



Beginning Sept. 25, the public may provide feedback through an online form available on the Information on Striped Mullet FMP Amendment 2 webpage or submit a written comment through the mail to N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries, Striped Mullet Scoping, P.O. Box 769, Morehead City, N.C. 28557. Comments must be received by 5 p.m. Oct. 7, 2022.



Below are the meeting dates and locations. All meetings will run from 6-8 p.m. The Oct. 4 meeting at the Division of Marine Fisheries Central District Office will also be available by web conference.