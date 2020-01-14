Division of Marine Fisheries looking for input to reduce bycatch

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) – The North Carolina Division of Marine Fisheries is asking for the public’s input in regards to the Shrimp Fishery Management Plan. ​

​The agency is looking for strategies to further reduce bycatch that comes with shrimping. ​

​Bycatch is anything in the net, that’s not your intended target species. In this case, it’s the shrimp​ trawl fishery. ​

​The amendment aims to reduce bycatch and make potential changes to existing shrimp management strategies.​

​Division of Marine Fisheries says they’re making an Amendment Two because it’s required by law and they are​ making it a priority. ​

​Officials say the input received right now will help to set the path to the final draft of Amendment ​Two.​

​”I think it’s very important to get the input in right now because we’re at the beginning of the​ process. Our staff will be rewriting up a draft amendment based on the input that they get,” said ​Patricia Smith, Public Information Officer at N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries in Morehead City.​

​After the staff hears input, they’ll begin to draft amendment two. ​

​An advisory committee is then put together.

Eventually, the Division of Marine Fisheries will take a ​vote on the final proposal. ​

​Public comment is still being taken online. Click here for the form.