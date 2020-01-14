Division of Marine Fisheries looking for input to reduce bycatch

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) – The North Carolina Division of Marine Fisheries is asking for the public’s input in regards to the Shrimp Fishery Management Plan.
The agency is looking for strategies to further reduce bycatch that comes with shrimping.
Bycatch is anything in the net, that’s not your intended target species. In this case, it’s the shrimp trawl fishery.
The amendment aims to reduce bycatch and make potential changes to existing shrimp management strategies.
Division of Marine Fisheries says they’re making an Amendment Two because it’s required by law and they are making it a priority.
Officials say the input received right now will help to set the path to the final draft of Amendment Two.
”I think it’s very important to get the input in right now because we’re at the beginning of the process. Our staff will be rewriting up a draft amendment based on the input that they get,” said Patricia Smith, Public Information Officer at N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries in Morehead City.
After the staff hears input, they’ll begin to draft amendment two.
An advisory committee is then put together.
Eventually, the Division of Marine Fisheries will take a vote on the final proposal.
Public comment is still being taken online. Click here for the form.