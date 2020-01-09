Dix Crisis Center in need of winter clothes

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A rehabilitation center in the east is asking for the public’s help.

The Dix Crisis Center in Jacksonville is in need of clothes. Because of the winter months, the center has been running low on men’s pants and long sleeve shirts.

The clothes will be used in the Wellness Wardrobe which provides clothing to those admitted into the center.

If it weren’t for the clothes, patients would have to wear scrubs or gowns.

“I know we’ve all gone to the doctor’s office and worn those terrible gowns that have the open back and no one likes to wear them, so [clothes] automatically just makes people feel a little more comfortable, a little less vulnerable,” said Grace Dolfi, site director at RI International.

Dolfi said the center is also in need of casual clothing for either gender.

Donations can be dropped off at the bins in front of the center. Dix Crisis Center is located at 215 Memorial Drive in Jacksonville.