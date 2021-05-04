DMV resumes regular road test for ages 15-17

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. – With health safety conditions improving in North Carolina, the N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles is resuming regular road tests this week.

This ends the Contactless Road Test (CRT) program that had been required for 15-17-year-old drivers seeking their Level 3 Full Provisional license and a select group of other drivers who could not qualify for a road test waiver.

All drivers who already had been scheduled for a CRT should proceed with that appointment but be aware they will instead be taking a road test in regular traffic conditions, instead of the parking lots where CRTs were conducted.

Other 15-17 year old drivers who have had their Level 2 Limited License for at least six months can schedule an appointment by clicking here, selecting Teen Level 3 as the process.

Other drivers who would have required a CRT appointment, including those who previously failed a road test, are governed by lawful and or legal presence status (not a permanent resident), or whose driving privileges were suspended when their previous license expired, should select Driver License – First Time for their appointment process.

By returning to regular road testing, the DMV is going from 28 locations that were hosting the contact-less tests to about 100 offices across the state that will do regular road tests.

For health safety reasons, all drivers will be required to wear a mask, as will the examiner, and all testing drivers will have their temperature checked before beginning the road test.​