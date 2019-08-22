DNA testing leads to arrest of suspect in 2018 vehicle break-in

A Jacksonville man has been arrested for breaking into one vehicle and then stealing another in 2018, deputies said.

On November 27, 2018, the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a residence on Azalea Plantation Boulevard for a report that a vehicle had been broken into.

Deputies said that one of the items taken was a key to another vehicle, which was reported stolen later that same day.

The second vehicle was found December 7, 2018, after being abandoned in the Midway Park area, deputies said.

Crime Scene Investigation detectives were able to collect physical evidence including items to submit to the State Crime Lab for DNA testing of the vehicles.

Results of the testing were received from the State Lab that identified 25-year-old Calvin Roman as a suspect in both cases.

Along with this and other information developed by detectives, Roman of Jacksonville was arrested on August 19.

Roman was charged with:

Felony Breaking and entering a vehicle

Felony larceny of a motor vehicle

Two counts of misdemeanor larceny

Roman was transported to Onslow County Detention Center and placed under a $50,000 bond by the magistrate.