DNA testing leads to arrest of suspect involved in 2016 breaking and entering investigation

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) DNA testing leads police to the arrest of a suspect involved in a breaking and entering reported in 2016.

On Feb. 17, 2016, the Goldsboro Police Department took a report of a breaking and entering into a storage shed in the 1300 block of Peele Street.

The victim reported that someone had broken into the shed and removed property. Evidence, including DNA, was collected from the crime scene.

On June 25, 2020, the Goldsboro Police Department was notified by the NC State Crime Laboratory of a DNA match from the crime scene to a known offender.

The case was further investigated by the Goldsboro Police Department Criminal Investigations Division, and warrants were secured on Patrick Divers for breaking and entering and larceny.

On July 10, 2020, Divers was arrested by the New Hanover County Sherriff’s Office in New Hanover County.

Divers were served on the outstanding warrants and received a $2,500 bond with his first court appearance on July 13.