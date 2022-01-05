Does the debate continue on how should you mask it? KN95 versus cloth mask

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – There’s new guidance on face coverings with Omicron spreading rapidly the NCDHHS recommends getting vaccinated, washing your hands, and social distancing.

But now they are also urging people to wear KN95 masks.

The KN95 masks are higher quality and more layered than the cloth face coverings. Vidant Medical Center says what type of mask to wear for the Omicron variant is a little black and white.



“And we at Vidant Health that’s not new to COVID. That’s the case with TB, that’s the case with measles, you know, for instance, varicella, things we have been dealing with for a long time. And the more airborne a virus is, the more you need things like a KN95, or a lot of times in the US the standard is the N95,” said Dr. T. Ryan Gallagher/ Vidant Health Infectious Disease Specialist.

He also added that they are looking into this more.