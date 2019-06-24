Dog owners should know the symptoms and treatment for heat stroke in dogs

Morehead City Police are warning pet owners that leaving their dog in the car on a hot day can cause heat stroke, and have shared the symptoms and treatments for heat stroke in dogs.

According to a post on the MCPD Facebook page, if the outside temperature is 70 degrees, the temperature inside a vehicle, even with the windows open, can reach 110 degrees.

Signs that a dog is suffering from heat stroke include rapid panting, a bright red tongue, weakness, diarrhea, vomiting, and thick, sticky saliva.

If your dog has one or more of these symptoms, you should move the dog to a cool area, apply cool water all over the dog’s body, apply cool towels to the dog’s head, neck and chest, let it drink cool water, and take your dog to the vet as soon as possible.