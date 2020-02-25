Dog rescued after structure fire in Trenton

TRENTON, N.C. (WNCT) A dog was rescued after a structure fire reported in Trenton Tuesday morning.

Trenton, Phillips Crossroads, and Cove City Volunteer Fire Departments responded around 9:30 to a structure fire in Trenton.

Officials arrived on the scene and said they found heavy smoke coming from a double-wide mobile home.

The fire was extinguished in about 30 minutes, officials said.

A large dog was rescued from the home.

No one was at home at the time of the fire.

The fire is still under investigation.