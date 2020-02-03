Dollar General opens its doors in Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Dollar General’s newest store at 4706 Stantonsburg Road in Greenville is now open.

In its new location, Dollar General will offer area residents a convenient new place to shop for everyday essentials at low prices.

Dollar General will celebrate the store’s official grand opening on Saturday at 8 a.m. with free prizes and special deals.

Additionally, the first 50 adult shoppers at the store will receive a $10 Dollar General gift card and the first 200 shoppers will receive a Dollar General tote bag with complimentary product samples, among other giveaways.

“Dollar General is committed to delivering a pleasant shopping experience that includes a convenient location, a wide assortment of merchandise and great prices on quality products,” said Dan Nieser, Dollar General’s senior vice president of real estate and store development. “We hope our area customers will enjoy shopping at Dollar General’s new location.”