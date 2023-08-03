CHOCOWINITY, N.C. (WNCT) — Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a residence on Sunday after the father of a five-month-old infant barricaded himself in the home.

The father removed the mother of the infant and would not allow anyone access to the home. Deputies were on the scene speaking with the father for approximately five hours.

During that time, the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office special operations sent a drone to overwatch the residence and the scene. Deputies were able to negotiate a peaceful outcome, allowing the mother to be reunited with her child.